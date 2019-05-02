Madison County Sheriff’s Office charges man with child porn possession

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office has charged a 22-year-old man with possession of child pornography.
Barry Andrew Congo was booked in the Madison County Jail Thursday morning.
His bond is set at $250,000.
Lt. Donny Shaw, sheriff’s office spokesman, said the office has probable cause and can't release any more information right now because the case involves minors.
