Madison County Sheriff’s Office charges man with child porn possession

Barry Andrew Congo

Lt. Donny Shaw, sheriff’s office spokesman, said the office has probable cause and can't release any more information right now because the case involves minors.

Posted: May. 2, 2019 2:15 PM
Posted By: Kody Fisher, Josh Rayburn

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office has charged a 22-year-old man with possession of child pornography.

Barry Andrew Congo was booked in the Madison County Jail Thursday morning.

His bond is set at $250,000.

