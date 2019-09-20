Madison County Sheriff’s Office charges man in home robbery

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man on multiple charges after a home robbery.

Christopher Whorton, 33, was booked in the Madison County Jail and is facing robbery and receiving stolen property charges.

Bond was set at $83,000.

The office got a call about 9 a.m. Thursday on a home robbery on Fall Brook Circle, said Lt. Donny Shaw, sheriff’s office spokesman.

Shaw said Whorton reportedly used a flashlight as a weapon to hit the owner of a motorcycle, which he then stole along with money from the victim. Deputies responded to that home and found the victim was uninjured.

They then got a tip that the motorcycle was on Wall Road. When deputies arrived they detained a woman who was outside the home and learned that Whorton was inside. Additional units arrived and they took Whorton into custody, Shaw said.

Shaw said Whorton also has warrants for attempting to elude a police officer, unauthorized use of a vehicle and reckless driving charges.

Shaw said those come from an incident on Cherry Tree Road when he was accused of using an unauthorized Honda and stealing personal property, which included medication, clothing, phone and accessories, electronics and money.