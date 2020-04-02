Madison County Sheriff’s Office asks for help locating rape suspect

Madison County Sheriff’s Office investigators are asking the public for help locating a rape suspect.
The department issued a rape first degree warrant for Eddie Lewis Taylor, Jr.
If you have information, call Investigator Crystal Bailey at 256-533-8820 or send an email to cbailey@madisoncountyal.gov.
