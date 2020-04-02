Clear

Madison County Sheriff’s Office asks for help locating rape suspect

Eddie Lewis Taylor, Jr.

Investigators are looking for Eddie Lewis Taylor, Jr.

Posted: Apr 2, 2020 11:45 AM
Updated: Apr 2, 2020 12:44 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Madison County Sheriff’s Office investigators are asking the public for help locating a rape suspect.

The department issued a rape first degree warrant for Eddie Lewis Taylor, Jr.

If you have information, call Investigator Crystal Bailey at 256-533-8820 or send an email to cbailey@madisoncountyal.gov.

