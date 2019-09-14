Clear

Madison County Sheriff’s Office: ‘Very threatening’ calls about your arrest are scams

Don't fall for this trick

Posted: Sep 14, 2019 9:34 AM
Updated: Sep 14, 2019 9:44 AM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents about a “very threatening” scam call coming from a Texas telephone number.

The calls claim to be from the Social Security Administration and claim you have multiple warrants for your arrest.

See the office’s full post from its Twitter account below, and remember this if you get one of the calls.

