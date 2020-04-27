Madison County Sheriff’s Office: Plane crashes in Meridianville; pilot not hurt

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office said a plane crashed Monday at Huntsville-Madison County Executive Airport in Meridianville.
The sheriff’s office said the pilot of the plane, which originated in Panama City, FL, was not injured.
The plane was damaged.
The FAA will conduct an investigation, the sheriff’s office said.
