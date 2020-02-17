Madison County Sheriff's Office: New Market man set trailer on fire

We have new information on a trailer fire in New Market that left a 32-year-old man injured on Sunday.

The Madison County Sheriff's Office tells us at this time, they believe the man inside the home lit the fire himself. The motive in unknown at this time.

The fire started on the 100 block of Missoula Road in Madison County. No other nearby properties were damaged.

The sheriff's office is still investigating the fire. Huntsville Emergency Medical Services says the man, who has not yet been named, was taken to Huntsville Hospital with moderate burns and possible smoke inhalation. They say he is expected to survive. One neighbor couldn't believe what happened.

"Just a tragedy, I mean, it's something not to see in real life," Joshua Ledbetter said.

The New Market Volunteer Fire Department responded to the scene along with deputies and HEMSI. The extent of the damage is still being evaluated.