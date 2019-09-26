Madison County Sheriff’s Office: Man facing 3 charges after store robberies

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office has charged a man with three counts of robbery.
Deonte Eddins, 23, has a bond of $180,000.
According to a post on the sheriff’s office Twitter account, a robbery took place at a Dollar General in Harvest earlier this month.
The sheriff’s office and the Huntsville Police Department joined forces to investigate similar robberies in both jurisdictions.
Early Thursday, Huntsville police investigators contacted the sheriff’s office about a suspect arrested in a Family Dollar robbery in the city.
The sheriff’s office said video surveillance was used to establish cause to charge Eddins.
