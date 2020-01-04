Clear
Madison County Sheriff's Office, Limestone County Sheriff's Office involved in late-night chase, standoff

The pursuit started in Madison County and ended at a home in Limestone County.

Posted: Jan 4, 2020 11:51 PM
Posted By: Will Robinson-Smith

Deputies with the Madison County Sheriff's Office and the Limestone County Sheriff's Office were involved in a standoff with a man in northeastern Limestone County following a chase Saturday night.

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office said deputies with the Madison County Sheriff's Office pursued the man to a home in the area of Alabama Highway 251 (Old U.S. 31) and Heritage Way around 10 p.m.

Investigator Brent Patterson with the Madison County Sheriff's Office confirmed that as of 11:30 p.m. Saturday night, the man was dead by an apparent self-inflicted wound. The name of the person has not been released as the investigation continues.

