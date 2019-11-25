Clear

Madison County Sheriff’s Office K9 receives donated body armor

Credit: Madison County Sheriff's Office

The donation is from the non-profit organization, Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.

Posted: Nov 25, 2019 9:51 AM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

A Madison County Sheriff’s Office K9, Zuka, has a new bullet and stab protective vest thanks to a donation from the non-profit organization, Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.

Zuka’s vest was sponsored by Susan Phifer of Indiana and embroidered with the message, “In memory of Tanya Phifer Reed." According to the sheriff's office, the vest is valued between $1,744 and $2,283 and weighs about five pounds.

Post by Madison County Sheriff's Office.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 51°
Florence
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 54°
Fayetteville
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 50°
Decatur
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 51°
Scottsboro
Few Clouds
39° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 39°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events