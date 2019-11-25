Madison County Sheriff’s Office K9 receives donated body armor

A Madison County Sheriff’s Office K9, Zuka, has a new bullet and stab protective vest thanks to a donation from the non-profit organization, Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.

Zuka’s vest was sponsored by Susan Phifer of Indiana and embroidered with the message, “In memory of Tanya Phifer Reed." According to the sheriff's office, the vest is valued between $1,744 and $2,283 and weighs about five pounds.