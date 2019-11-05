Clear

Madison County Sheriff’s Office K9 receives donated body armor

The vest is embroidered with the message, “Honoring those who served and sacrificed.”

Posted: Nov 5, 2019 2:04 PM
Updated: Nov 5, 2019 2:05 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

A Madison County Sheriff’s Office K9, Happy, has a new bullet and stab protective vest thanks to a donation from the non-profit organization, Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.

Happy’s vest is embroidered with the message, “Honoring those who served and sacrificed.” According to the sheriff's office, the vest is valued between $1,744 and $2,283 and weighs about five pounds.

