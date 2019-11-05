Madison County Sheriff’s Office K9 receives donated body armor

A Madison County Sheriff’s Office K9, Happy, has a new bullet and stab protective vest thanks to a donation from the non-profit organization, Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.
Happy’s vest is embroidered with the message, “Honoring those who served and sacrificed.” According to the sheriff's office, the vest is valued between $1,744 and $2,283 and weighs about five pounds.
