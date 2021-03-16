Madison County Sheriff’s Office: Inmate dies at jail, appears to be ‘natural causes’

A 73-year-old Madison County Detention Center inmate died at the jail Monday night.

Kenneth King “died in his cell of what appear to be natural causes,” the Madison County Sheriff’s Office announced in a news release Tuesday.

An autopsy will be performed by the State Forensics Lab to verify the cause of death.

The sheriff’s office said King had “numerous underlying health issues” and had received medical treatment on different occasions since he was incarcerated in January on a property theft charge in Huntsville.