Madison County Sheriff’s Office: Huntsville firefighter stole gun from suicide scene

A Huntsville firefighter is out of jail after being arrested for stealing a gun from the scene of a suicide.

Brandon Nickelson, 47, was booked into the jail May 25 for tampering with physical evidence and theft of property, said Brent Patterson, Madison County Sheriff's Office spokesperson.

The sheriff's office said Huntsville Fire & Rescue was called to a home that day for a self-inflicted gunshot wound victim.

When firefighters arrived they determined the person had died. Deputies secured the scene and made contact with the victim's family, Patterson said.

The sheriff's office said the scene was processed and a gun found on the scene later went missing.

Investigators believe Nickelson took the handgun and went back to the fire station. Investigators later located the gun there, Patterson explained

The sheriff's office said its investigation revealed Nickelson had taken the gun from the scene while he was performing his duties as a Huntsville firefighter.

Kelly Schrimsher, city of Huntsville spokeswoman, said it is her understanding Nickelson was placed on administrative leave. We're still waiting to hear back from Huntsville Fire & Rescue.