The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is working to identify a suspect accused of breaking into vehicles in Huntsville.

Investigators say the man, who is shown in surveillance footage, is suspected of burglarizing vehicles on Aug. 15 in the area of Summerset Lane in the Ryland Community.

The sheriff’s office asks anyone with information about the case to contact Investigator Childers at 256-533-8839 or bchilders@madisoncountyal.gov.