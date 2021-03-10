Madison County Sheriff's Office: Hacked jail cameras taken offline, still working

UPDATE: The Madison County Sheriff's Office released this statement on Wednesday. Get more details tonight on WAAY 31 News at 4, 5, 6 and 10 p.m.

Madison County and the Madison County Sheriff recently completed installation of an updated security camera system in the Madison County Detention Facility.

The camera system is provided by Verkada, Inc., a California based company. As has been reported by Bloomberg and other media outlets, numerous Verkada systems across the country, were recently illegally accessed resulting in the public release of information and images which would normally not be accessible by the general public. Images from the Madison County Detention Facility were included in this unauthorized release.

Sheriff Kevin Turner said, “While we continue to evaluate this evolving situation, we are confident that this unauthorized release did not and will not impact the safety of staff or inmates in the Detention Facility or the general public. The Verkada issues are isolated to security cameras and there is no other impact to any other systems in the Detention Facility.

"When we were made aware of the issue the cameras were taken offline but are still able to be monitored inside the Detention Facility. We will continue to focus our efforts on the safety and security of our community which remains our first and foremost priority."

From earlier:

Hundreds of cameras at the Madison County Jail are among those impacted by a worldwide hack.

According to a report from Bloomberg, which first reported on the breach, 330 security cameras inside the jail were among tens of thousands accessed by a small group of hackers. It says the jail is caught up in a worldwide breach of security cameras installed and monitored by the tech company, Verkada.

A spokesperson for that group says the hack "Exposes just how broadly we're being surveilled, and how little care is put into at least securing the platforms used to do so, and it's also just too much fun not to do it."

According to Bloomberg, the hackers said they were able to see live feeds, archived video and even listen to conversations, including those between police and suspects.

WAAY 31 contacted the Madison County Sheriff's Office and expects to receive information from the department on Wednesday.

You can find the full report by Bloomberg here.