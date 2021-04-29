Madison County Sheriff’s Office: Driver dead after high-speed chase, hitting patrol car

A driver who led law enforcement on a chase late Wednesday/early Thursday died after being ejected from his vehicle, according to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.

A Madison County Sheriff’s Office deputy began the pursuit about midnight on Madison Boulevard, said Brent Patterson, office spokesman.

Patterson said the driver would not stop.

He said the chase ended on Enterprise Way near University Drive when the subject’s vehicle hit a deputy’s patrol car at a high rate of speed.

The driver was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene, Patterson said.

The deputy is OK.

Madison County Coroner Dr. Tyler Berryhill said release of the identification of the deceased is pending family notification.

The investigation is ongoing.

