Madison County Sheriff's Office: Coronavirus re-tests for inmate who died come back negative

The Madison County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday that a Madison County Jail inmate who died of a suspected heart attack on Friday did not have coronavirus as previously thought.

The sheriff's office said the inmate did test positive last week, but two blood samples tested later came back negative.

Here's the office's full news release:

On Friday, the Madison County Sheriff’s Office released that an inmate that is suspected to have died of a heart attack, also tested positive for COVID at the hospital.

Two additional blood samples were taken from the inmate and submitted to the State Department of Public Health, Prattville Lab. Both blood samples were tested and came back NEGATIVE for COVID on Tuesday.

However, while waiting on those results the Sheriff on Thursday, acting out of an abundance of caution, worked with Southern Health Partners to ensure proper contact tracing was completed in the jail facility. This included all inmates, officers and health care workers who had been in contact with the inmate in the past several weeks. As was reported Friday, all those people, totaling more than 50, were given a test and all returned a NEGATIVE result.

Sheriff Kevin Turner stated, “As I have said multiple times, the health and well-being of our inmates and employees is of utmost importance. We will continue to evaluate our protocols daily to ensure that we are doing all that we possibly can to protect our inmates and employees from the virus, while at the same time not compromising the safety and security of the jail facility. We have a great partnership with Southern Health Partners, and they always go above and beyond to meet the healthcare needs of our facility”.