Madison County Sheriff’s Office: 3 of 4 suspects in Tuesday murder now in custody

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office says three of four suspects in a Tuesday murder now are in custody.

Quintin Sincere Courtney, 20, surrendered at the sheriff’s office Thursday night.

Adrian Miguel Lopez, 18, and Khalib Holden, 18, are the two suspects caught Thursday afternoon at the Murphy USA gas station on South Memorial Parkway.

Bond has not been given to any of them.

All three are facing capital murder and robbery charges in the Tuesday murder of Diane Ferguson Ballard in her Ardmore home. Read more here

Sheriff Kevin Turner says the investigation shows the three men went to the house to take part in a drug transaction. He says an altercation happened between the men and another person in the house and shots were fired. Ballard was in the home and was struck by a bullet, Turner says.

The sheriff’s office continues to look for a fourth suspect. The office has not released a name or any other information on that suspect.

On Thursday, the sheriff's office also said it was looking for a 2010 Honda Accord with license plate number of 47ZG969. No updates on that search have been provided.

The sheriff's office asks anyone with information about the case to call 256-722-7181.