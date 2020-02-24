Madison County Sheriff’s Office: 2 overdosed inmates still in hospital; smuggling methods rise

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office issued this news release Monday afternoon:

Over the past weekend, four Madison County Jail inmates were transported to Huntsville Hospital and treated for an overdose.

Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. (HEMSI) spokesman Don Webster said the four inmates were transported to Huntsville Hospital after suffering apparent overdoes on Saturday, February 22, 2020. Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. (HEMSI) spokesman Don Webster said the four inmates were transported to Huntsville Hospital after suffering apparent overdoes on Saturday, February 22, 2020.

Two of those inmates were returned to jail population Sunday, however two are still being treated at Huntsville Hospital. Madison County Sheriff’s Office investigators are working to determine exactly what the substance was and who is involved with sending it to the jail.

The techniques for smuggling substances into jails is constantly changing in attempts to avoid detection.

Law enforcement agencies throughout the country are being faced with “major challenges” in terms of inmates receiving mail from people that liquefy illegal drugs, such as K2 and methamphetamine, and then use aerosol sprays to put the liquid onto letters, greeting cards, etc.

Sometimes even store-bought chemicals, such as bug killer, are liquefied and then used to saturate the stamps, papers and envelopes.

Once the chemical dries it is often undetectable, but when the items are ingested by an inmate, they get the “high” effect like that of an illegal drug. This can result in overdoses since the inmate has no idea of how much of the chemical was used.

Sheriff Kevin Turner stated, “We will utilize every available resource we have to keep illegal substances from entering into the Madison County Jail Facility. The Jail employees are constantly working to monitor the incoming mail, but since many of these substances are often undetectable, it makes their job even harder. We will continue to investigate this activity and will hold anyone responsible for participating accountable.”