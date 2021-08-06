Clear

Madison County Sheriff’s Office: 10-year-old son, 37-year-old father dead in Harvest murder/suicide

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is responding to "an active death investigation" on Blue Creek Drive in Harvest.

Posted: Aug 6, 2021 1:19 PM
Updated: Aug 6, 2021 2:40 PM
Posted By: Rachel Keith, Josh Rayburn

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office says a 10-year-boy and a 37-year-old man are dead in what appears to be a murder/suicide on Blue Creek Drive in Harvest.

The sheriff's office said they are father and son, and died by shooting.

Deputies responded to a residence about 10:33 a.m. after 911 received a call for a welfare check.

Sheriff Kevin Turner said this may be about a custody issue.

Both criminal and crime scene investigators have responded to the scene.

