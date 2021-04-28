Madison County sheriff commends deputies' role in Huntsville protests last June

On Wednesday, we heard from the Madison County sheriff for the first time on his deputies’ role in a Huntsville protest.

The sheriff’s public comments came during the Madison County Commission meeting.

The sheriff spoke for the first time since the Huntsville City Council received a report on the conduct of police and deputies during protests last June. The sheriff says he stands by his men and women in uniform.

“The actions taken by the Madison County Sheriff’s Office during the protests were thoroughly reviewed by our agency and I continue to stand by those actions," says Sheriff Kevin Turner.

The report said officers used scopes on their rifles to look at people in the crowd instead of binoculars.

Sheriff Kevin Turner told commissioners everything law enforcement does is under a microscope right now. He said, "it’s very hard to be in law enforcement in today’s climate, and to wear that uniform and badge everyday.”

Madison City Police released their response to the report last week in a letter from their attorney asking for the document to be corrected. The city attorney stated the report was full of inaccuracies regarding the Madison Police Department’s actions. Nearly one week later, the city says they still have not heard back from the firm that drafted the report.

Madison City explained how the firm hired to create the conduct report is completely separate from the Madison Police Department, Madison County Sheriff’s Office and the Huntsville Police Department. Therefore, none of the departments had a chance to look over the report before it was released. That is why these agencies are taking their time reviewing the document and requesting changes.

Madison City is hoping to have the document amended Wednesday night in the city council work session. They are waiting to provide another statement until after the meeting depending on whether or not the document is amended.