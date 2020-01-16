Madison County Sheriff prioritizing manpower and jail after first year in office

Madison County Sheriff Kevin Turner said he now knows what the county needs to do to keep you safe.

Turner said his priority is to add more deputies and correction officers to the force.

Turner said he added 10 new deputies and filled 4 vacant positions in his first year on the job, but with the growth he knows he needs more.

"We are only getting bigger. There are families that moved here from the FBI. The Arsenal is growing. Madison County is growing. We have to grow with it," he said.

'We're still going to be low, but it helps a lot when you get 10 at one time," he added.

Turner said it could take another 2 years before he’s able to add deputies again. He's also focused on the jail he runs that can hold about 1,300 inmates.

"Everybody in Huntsville and Madison county rides down that parkway, and they see that jail. They don't understand it's a constant city that is always moving," he said.

Turner said keeping manpower in the jail is also a struggle, and he hopes additional funding from county commission will help the sheriff's office with their manpower.

"Money is always going to be an object. I’m not deaf to that. I understand it takes money to put in the budget for manpower," he said.

Turner said he's working with his command staff to get deputies a new uniform in the next year. He said they are looking at getting more tactical uniforms that will help them do their jobs better.