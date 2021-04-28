Madison County Sheriff makes first comments on review of actions during protest

Madison County Sheriff Kevin Turner on Wednesday spoke publicly for the first time about the Huntsville Police Citizen Advisory Council’s report on last summer’s protests.

Turner spoke at the Madison County Commission. He thanked the community and said he stands by the actions of his department that day.

The report looked at how law enforcement responded to the June protests. The sheriff’s office did not choose to participate in the review.

Brent Patterson, sheriff’s office spokesman, said more information will be released later Wednesday.

The recommendations released last week were mainly that Huntsville police, the Madison County Sheriff’s Office and Madison police be better trained so these issues don’t happen again.

See the full report HERE.

The Huntsville City Council meets today to discuss the report. Huntsville Police Department Chief Mark McMurray is expected to make his first public comments on the report at the meeting.

