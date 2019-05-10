Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Madison County Sheriff correction officers graduate from training program

The Madison County Sheriff's Office now has 14 new correction officers.

Posted: May. 10, 2019 11:25 AM
Posted By: Casey Albritton

The Madison County Sheriff's Office now has 14 new correction officers. They graduated from an intense eight-week training program. The officers learned about defense, using pepper spray and tasers. They also learned unarmed defense. They were taught inmate procedures and rules, how to respond to medical situations and ethics. One graduate told us one of the most important parts of the job is treating inmates appropriately.

"It's not our job to judge them. We're not juries. We're not judges. We are just here to do a job and to treat everyone with the utmost respect at all times," said Madison County Corrections Officer, Joshua Boyd.

Families and friends cheered on the grads as they got their training certificates this morning at the Madison County Sheriff's Office Courtroom.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 72°
Florence
Overcast
71° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 71°
Fayetteville
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 73°
Decatur
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 70°
Scottsboro
Broken Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 75°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events