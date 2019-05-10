Madison County Sheriff correction officers graduate from training program

The Madison County Sheriff's Office now has 14 new correction officers. They graduated from an intense eight-week training program. The officers learned about defense, using pepper spray and tasers. They also learned unarmed defense. They were taught inmate procedures and rules, how to respond to medical situations and ethics. One graduate told us one of the most important parts of the job is treating inmates appropriately.

"It's not our job to judge them. We're not juries. We're not judges. We are just here to do a job and to treat everyone with the utmost respect at all times," said Madison County Corrections Officer, Joshua Boyd.

Families and friends cheered on the grads as they got their training certificates this morning at the Madison County Sheriff's Office Courtroom.