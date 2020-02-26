Madison County Sheriff's Office quashes rumors about data being lost from IT issues

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is answering questions about problems after three weeks of IT issues.

WAAY 31 heard from people that they're concerned their information might be at risk or response times may be impacted.

"There is no indicator that anything has been lost. Our data, we still have all of our data. It's just an issue with our network being down," said Chief Stacy Bates with the Madison County Sheriff's office.

The sheriff's office said everyone has had to go back to working off pen and paper and not their computers while their network is down. Bates said if you have to call 911 or make a report, then they'll be there and ready to answer your call.

"We're doing our handwritten reports in the field, but it doesn't change anything. At the end of that deputies shift, it still gets turned in and sent to criminal investigations," he said.

Bates insists it’s business as usual at the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.

"Nothing whatsoever has jeopardized the safety of the citizens. Nothing has slowed our operations to where it causes any issues in the field. We're not holding anyone unlawfully past the time they can bond out of jail," he said.

Bates said he ​doesn't know​ the problem or what caused it, but said the county's IT's department is working to fix it.

"When this is said and done and we have a 100 percent accounting of what the extent was and of our it issues, what caused it, what led to it, then we are definitely going to update everybody. It would be premature on our part to speculate anything we don't know right know," he said.

Bates said he wants to stop any rumors about data being lost or an IT system that cost taxpayers millions of dollars to repair.

"I'm not aware of any millions of dollars being spent anywhere. Honestly, from the sheriff's office perspective, and the sheriff's perspective, it's business as usual," he said.

The sheriff's office said it doesn't don't have a timeline on when the IT issue will be resolved, but it hopes it is soon.