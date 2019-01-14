Madison County Sheriff-Elect Kevin Turner takes Oath of Office

The Madison County Sheriff-Elect Kevin Turner took the Oath of Office Monday morning.

The swearing in ceremony was held in Judge Karen Hall’s courtroom at the Madison County Courthouse.

Turner is the former chief investigator in the Madison County District Attorney's Office and served 18 years as the head of the gang task force. He said the department is set to hire ten more deputies in March, which would bring their total number of deputies to around 130.

Below is a statement from retiring Madison County Sheriff Blake Dorning:

"Dear Citizens of Madison County, It is with great honor and pride that I announce that after 35 years of service, I am retiring from The Office of Sheriff of Madison County effective Monday, January 14, I would like to thank the citizens of Madison County for their support throughout my 35 year career. I am very proud of the many changes and improvements that we have made during the past 16 years.

Working together with our supervisors, deputies and support staff employees, we have modernized the operation of the Sheriff’s Office and molded it into an efficient and effective law enforcement agency that services for the protection of our citizens. I began

my law enforcement career in 1983 with the Madison County Sheriff’s Department and was elected by the citizens as Sheriff in November 2002. I have been fortunate to have had so many opportunities during my career. I have given back to my community and to the profession I love to the best of my ability. I must say a special thank you to the employees of the Madison County Sheriff’s Office. The Sheriff’s Office is blessed to have employees who serve, due to their dedication and compassion for our citizens. I am

very proud of them and pray for their safety daily. Each and every one of them has been a great contributor to the success that has occurred over those 16 years. There are many many talented men and women who serve under the Office of Sheriff. I especially

thank my family for their continued support and love. Finally, let me thank my Lord who has granted me the wisdom and health to be a public servant all these years and who has provided and discernment in decision making throughout my career. All good things

have come from the Father who has guided and protected me. In the Bible, 2 Timothy 4:7 says, “I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith” and Ecclesiastes 3:1 says, “And in to everything there is a season, and a time to every

purpose under the heaven.” I have fought the good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith, and now this is the season and the time for my retirement. To you, the citizens of Madison County, I say “Thank You” Sheriff Blake Dorning"