Madison County Service Center to open on March 1, 2021

The Madison County Service center will open on March 1 to residents.

The $11.5 million project will be home to the following county departments:

Board of Registrars

License

Probate

Sales tax

Tax assessor

Tax collector

Dale Strong, Madison County commision chairman said, "This should have been done several years ago, but what we are doing now is working on the next process."

Residents of the area said this will help with traffic in Downtown Huntsville.

"You don’t have to deal with all of the parking, the rig and the roar of downtown traffic," said Joseph Hardaway, a Madison County resident. "I think that will be very convenient."

Others worry that the traffic from the courthouse will shift to the service center.

Resident of Madison County, Grace Leaman-Smith said, "The problem isn’t necessarily the building, it’s the efficiency and the time management inside of the building."

The new construction will be 60,100 square feet, have 351 parking spaces, a bus stop and a bike rack.

Inside the service center there will be a kiosk to sign-in, a metal detector, COVID protocalls and cleanable surfaces.

The goal is for the service center to serve as a one-stop shop that is efficient and quick for Madison County residents.