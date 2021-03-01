Madison County Service Center opens

The Madison County Service Center is open for business!

The new building opened its doors on Monday for the first time to the public on the corner of Memorial Parkway and Oakwood Avenue.

Madison County officials call it a "local government hub" for the people of Madison County. It's designed to be a "one-stop shop" for local government needs.

In the new building is:

Board of Registrars

License Department

Probate Judge

Sales Tax

Tax Assessor

Tax Collector

Like at the Madison County Courthouse where many of these offices moved from, security is prevalent.

Once you get through security, you check in at a kiosk and wait for your number to be called.

"It's an exciting day. It's ahead of schedule and under budget, two things do you find very seldom in a project in government. So, we're excited," said Madison County Commission Chairman Dale Strong.

One of the biggest perks, Strong says, is the parking. He says that's one of the biggest complaints they hear about the courthouse.

At the service center, they made sure to build more than 350 spots so that parking would not be an issue.