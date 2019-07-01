Madison County Schools unanimously approves Superintendent Matt Massey's resignation

The Madison County School Board officially accepted Superintendent Matt Massey's resignation on Monday at a special session.
He is leaving as superintendent to be president of the Alabama School of Cyber Technology and Engineering. The school board says they will offer the position of interim superintendent to Mark Minksey, but he is out of town.
Minksey is currently the deputy superintendent. The board will vote for an interim superintendent on July 11th.
