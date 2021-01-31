Madison County Schools to resume in-person learning full-time Monday

It's been over a month, but Madison County students who have chosen traditional learning for this semester will be back in the classroom five days a week starting tomorrow.

Anyone who wants to be remote can.

Until now, everyone was hybrid - two days a week in school, three days remote.

Some parents say it's a needed change.

"The way they set up online schooling, I can't teach them at home because it's like they had all this time since march to set up the online and it does not even closely suffice to being in the classroom," said Francesca Troupe, a Madison County parent.

Others aren't as excited.

Michelle Rocha has kids in high, middle and elementary schools in Madison County.

Because she doesn't have steady childcare, she decided to send her kids back to in-person learning - but she isn't thrilled about it.

When asked if she feels her kids are safe in school, Rocha said, "When they're on the hybrid, yes. Because there are less kids in school, there are less faculty in school, so it's a lot more spread out. But when they go back face-to-face? No. Not at all.

Rocha isn't alone.

In fact, a Change.org petition was started to keep students on a hybrid schedule. It was started on January 13 and has close to 1,300 signatures.

The district says for now it will address any changes on a school-by-school basis.