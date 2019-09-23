Clear
Madison County Schools superintendent interviews begin

The five candidates will be interviewing for the position over the next two weeks.

Posted: Sep 23, 2019 6:13 AM
Posted By: Casey Albritton

Madison County Schools is starting to interview candidates for the superintendent position on Tuesday. Five finalists were announced last week and now it's up to the board to decide who gets the job. All the candidates have a background in education
and right now the district says they don't have a set timeline to select the new superintendent. Here is a list of the candidates interviewing over the next two weeks:

Monday, September 23 is the first candidate, Allen Perkins. He's a current Madison County Schools employee.
Tuesday, September 24 is Dr. Greg Dejarnette who works with the State Department of Education.
Wednesday, September 25 is Dr. Tim Gunn who is the Russelville City Schools Superintendent.
Then Monday, September 30 is Anthony Bucker who is the supervisor for Jackson County Schools.
Tuesday, October 1 is Morgan County Schools Deputy Superintendent, Edward Willis.

Allen Perkins' interview begins Monday evening at 5 p.m.

