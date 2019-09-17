Madison County Schools superintendent finalists to be announced

We will learn the names of the five finalists for the superintendent position with Madison County Schools at their regularly scheduled board of education meeting on Tuesday.

This comes after the last superintendent, Matt Massey, resigned to become president of the new Cyber Technology School in Huntsville.

The school district only has 180 days to fill the position.

The spokesperson for Madison County Schools said the Alabama Association of School Boards has narrowed down the eligible applicants to just five finalists and they’re keeping the names secret until the announcement is made. So secret the Madison County School Board doesn’t even know who the finalists are. They also don’t know how many people applied for the job.

Tuesday at their regularly scheduled board of education meeting they’ll learn all of those details.

Right now it's not known if any of the candidates will be at the meeting. The spokesman said because he doesn’t know who they are he can’t say for sure but he doesn’t believe they will be.

Once the board learns the names they will review them and set up interviews for the near future.