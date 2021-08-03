Madison County Schools student excited for a new year

Students in Madison County are ready to head back to the classroom after a not so normal year last year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

"Excited because we haven't experienced normal school in a really long time," said Kailey Hyatt, a sophomore at Hazel Green High School. Kailey Hyatt said walking down the hallways that first day of school, she will not be able to stop smiling. "I'm just going to be so excited to see people I haven't seen in forever," said Kailey Hyatt, a sophomore at Hazel Green High School.

The sophomore went to Hazel Green High School for nine weeks of her freshman year. "I thought it was crowded last year, I'd hate to see it this year," said Kailey Hyatt, a sophomore at Hazel Green High School. But then went virtual, so she could play softball. "It was really difficulty .... It's basically like I didn't have a freshman year. It's kinda like this is my freshman year coming up, just because, I mean I didn't get to experience anything of like normal high school things like dances and pep rallies," said Kailey Hyatt, a sophomore at Hazel Green High School.

She's ready to get back in the classroom this year, knowing at least some of the high school layout. "I was lucky to go at least nine weeks to at least be in the school because if not, I would be terrified starting my sophomore year," said Kailey Hyatt, a sophomore at Hazel Green High School.

Students at Hazel Green High School will start school on August 4th.