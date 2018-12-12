Clear

Madison County Schools sells land intended for new high school

A new high school for the Monrovia area was planned to be built on the land.

Posted: Dec. 12, 2018 1:45 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

According to Madison County Schools, the Board of Education voted Tuesday night to sell 58.55 acres of land on Pine Grove Road to the Jeff Benton Development. The price was not released.

This is land the school system purchased in 2014 with plans of building a new high school for the Monrovia area. Back in May, the board decided to make improvements to current schools instead of building a new one.

