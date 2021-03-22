Madison County Schools principal receives statewide recognition

One Madison County principal received top honors.

Amy Mason is the principal at Madison County Elementary School. She received quite the surprise when her superintendent, Dr. Allen Perkins, said he needed to meet with her about a school issue.

As it turns out, that was a cover-up! Perkins actually set up the meeting to allow officials from the National Association of Elementary School Principals to present Mason with the Alabama National Distinguished Principal Award.

Mason has more than 20 years of experience in education and has been with Madison County Schools since 2015. Her work has been published in Edsurge and Principal Magazine, and she’s been a featured guest on the “Trauma Informed Educator Network” podcast.

“She’s always looking for opportunities to serve. Always looking for opportunities to build others up and to make others better. She is one of those types of people you want on your team. We are so proud of Ms. Mason,” Superintendent Allen Perkins said.

Congrats!