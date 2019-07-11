Clear
SEVERE WX : Heat Advisory View Alerts

Madison County Schools names Dr. Mark Minskey as interim superintendent

The announcement was made on Thursday.

Posted: Jul 11, 2019 6:42 PM
Updated: Jul 11, 2019 6:58 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Photo Gallery 1 Images

The Madison County School Board named Dr. Mark Minskey on Thursday as the interim superintendent of the district.

A Madison County Schools spokesperson, Tim Hall, says Minskey will serve in the role until the school board names a superintendent to fill the remaining term of Matt Massey.

Matt Massey is resigning as the district's superintendent to become the president of a new cyber technology school coming to Huntsville.

Hall says the board will now begin discussions on the process of how it plans to make a decision on a permanent superintendent. 

WAAY 31 sat down with Massey on Thursday and talked about the legacy he's leaving behind. He said he's excited for the new opportunity, but he says he'll always have a piece of the Madison County School District in his heart.

"I met my wife here. The kids are part of the system," he said.

Matt Massey's last day as superintendent is Sunday. During his time with the district, he's improved test scores, made renovations to the schools and has more students taking advanced and college courses.

The district says Minskey and his family live in Madison County, and he currently serves as the deputy superintendent for Madison County Schools. He also serves as an adjunct professor for Samford University. The district says his wife works in the school system as a speech language pathologist.

Before becoming deputy superintendent, Minskey was the principal of New Market School. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 91°
Florence
Broken Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 86°
Fayetteville
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 89°
Decatur
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 92°
Scottsboro
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 96°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events