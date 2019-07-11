Madison County Schools names Dr. Mark Minskey as interim superintendent

The Madison County School Board named Dr. Mark Minskey on Thursday as the interim superintendent of the district.

A Madison County Schools spokesperson, Tim Hall, says Minskey will serve in the role until the school board names a superintendent to fill the remaining term of Matt Massey.

Matt Massey is resigning as the district's superintendent to become the president of a new cyber technology school coming to Huntsville.

Hall says the board will now begin discussions on the process of how it plans to make a decision on a permanent superintendent.

WAAY 31 sat down with Massey on Thursday and talked about the legacy he's leaving behind. He said he's excited for the new opportunity, but he says he'll always have a piece of the Madison County School District in his heart.

"I met my wife here. The kids are part of the system," he said.

Matt Massey's last day as superintendent is Sunday. During his time with the district, he's improved test scores, made renovations to the schools and has more students taking advanced and college courses.

The district says Minskey and his family live in Madison County, and he currently serves as the deputy superintendent for Madison County Schools. He also serves as an adjunct professor for Samford University. The district says his wife works in the school system as a speech language pathologist.

Before becoming deputy superintendent, Minskey was the principal of New Market School.