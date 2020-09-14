Madison County Schools kicks off first day back to in-person classes

Starting on the bus students will need to wear a mask. They will also have assigned seats once they hop on. After each and every route, buses will be sanitized. Before kids board the bus, the district is asking parents to take their child's temperature.

The mask requirement continues at school. When students walk through the doors they'll see these new stand-up temperature monitors. There's at least one in every school and a total of 70. Plexiglass was also installed inside the schools to limit the spread of the virus. If a student does get sick there is an isolation room set up. There's a nurse at every single school and those nurses trained teachers on Coronavirus protocol. Lead Nurse Donna Stiles explained that the nursing staff has been prepping for this day for months.

"Our nurses went into action at that point we started meeting, collaborating through Zoom and Google Meets to determine how we were going to prevent the spread of COVID when we did come back to school, policies and procedures that we would put in place. We've been working all summer and we're ready to go," said Stiles.