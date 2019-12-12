Clear
Madison County Schools is hiring new teachers, support staff

There are 10 certified teaching positions and 8 non-certified positions available.

Posted: Dec 12, 2019 10:56 AM
Posted By: Rodneya Ross

Madison County Schools is looking for new teachers during the middle of the school year.

The school system is currently looking to fill 10 certified teaching positions and eight support positions.
The director for personnel Kenneth Kubik told us they’re really in need of science teachers for 7th-12th grades.
He also told us the current amount of openings is unusual for this time of year and are because of staff either retiring or moving.
Kubik said some of the benefits to working for Madison County Schools include the pay.

“Outside of the fact that we pay more than the state matrix so our salary band is higher than the state matrix which is another reason to come here," said Kubik.

Kubik said they also have openings for bus drivers and are in need of substitutes for all levels. You can learn more about the openings here.

