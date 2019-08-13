Madison County Schools hiring more bus drivers

If you have a commercial driver's license and are looking for a job, the Madison County school district wants to speak with you. Right now, the district is looking to hire 11 new bus drivers.

They have enough drivers to meet their current needs, but they are trying to prepare for the unknown.

"Drivers, they have family emergencies. They call in sick. Their child might have a special need where they have to be out of town, so it's always good to have a reserve of drivers," said a district spokesman, Tim Hall.

The district told WAAY 31 all interested drivers should call 256-859-9447.