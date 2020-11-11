Madison County Schools gets first Mental Health Services Coordinator

Madison County Schools now has a Mental Health Services Coordinator.

Portia Hines is the first to hold the position in the district.

“The Madison County School System is thrilled to be part of Operation Student Success. This is a mental health initiative coordinated through the Office of Prevention and Support from the Alabama State Department of Education,” said Superintendent Allen Perkins.

Hines will provide support to both staff members and students. The district received funding from the state to hire for this position.

“My goal is to partner with staff, students, and stakeholders to provide access and resources to quality mental healthcare for our district. I believe that it is so imperative that we all develop healthy mental health practices in order to ensure both academic and personal successes over a lifetime,” she said.