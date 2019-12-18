Photo Gallery 3 Images
The Madison County Sheriff's Office announced Wednesday that three additional school resource officers have been hired for Madison County Schools.
The officers will work under contract for the school system.
"I can’t think of anything that is more important to me in law enforcement than the safety and protection of our kids," Madison County Sheriff Kevin Turner said at a November Board of Education meeting.
The swearing-in ceremony was Wednesday afternoon at the sheriff's office.
According to Madison County Schools, the officers will start their new jobs on Jan. 2, 2020, when school starts back up after Christmas break.
Related Content
- Madison County Schools get new school resource officers
- Franklin County adds first school resource officer
- More school resource officers could mean fewer teachers in Madison
- Madison City Council approves adding more school resource officers
- Madison County Sheriff's Office to supply, pay for 4 new resource officers in county schools
- School resource officers now at every Colbert County school
- DeKalb County Schools to add two more school resource officers
- Huntsville School Resource Officers host summer camp
- Sheffield hires two new school resource officers
- Ex Madison County school resource officer pleads guilty to sodomy, student sex
Scroll for more content...