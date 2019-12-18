Madison County Schools get new school resource officers

The Madison County Sheriff's Office announced Wednesday that three additional school resource officers have been hired for Madison County Schools.

The officers will work under contract for the school system.

"I can’t think of anything that is more important to me in law enforcement than the safety and protection of our kids," Madison County Sheriff Kevin Turner said at a November Board of Education meeting.

The swearing-in ceremony was Wednesday afternoon at the sheriff's office.

According to Madison County Schools, the officers will start their new jobs on Jan. 2, 2020, when school starts back up after Christmas break.