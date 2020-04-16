Clear
BREAKING NEWS President Trump unveils phased approach to reopening economy after coronavirus pandemic Full Story
SEVERE WX : Flood Warning View Alerts

Madison County Schools educator talks 'new normal' of working from home

McClendon told us she wants other parents at home to know that they're not alone and together they'll all get through this.

Posted: Apr 16, 2020 2:12 PM
Updated: Apr 16, 2020 2:15 PM
Posted By: Rodneya Ross

Photo Gallery 1 Images

As many adults are working from home because of the coronavirus pandemic, educators are having to juggle their own children's education along with their students.

Sara McClendon told us these days, it's all about normalcy and that's how she's adapting to our changing world.

"So we're all getting up at 7 and the first thing that we do is we go for a walk, and here's my why. It gets us out of the house like we normally would first thing in the morning," said McClendon.

McClendon is an assistant principal at Monrovia Elementary School. Since schools closed down in March, life has changed for the mom of four. 

"Our biggest worry was who's going to take which girl to what sporting event or dance class that night," she said.

These days, she spends most of her day on video conference calls helping build a curriculum for students and getting ready for next school year. She's also making sure her girls keep up with their school work.

"My older two, that's when I send them upstairs and they work on their independent reading," she said. 

And, to add to her stress, McClendon's husband is an essential worker and the worry that he could get coronavirus and pass it onto the family has changed the way they do things at home.

"He'll come in and drop his clothes in there, run them through the wash and then go straight to the shower and clean off, and then kind of reintegrate with the girls," she said.

As the family adjusts, McClendon said they're relying on one thing.

"Grace is the vocabulary word in our family, you know? You've got to extend it and receive it," she said.

McClendon told us she wants other parents at home to know that they're not alone and together they'll all get through this.

Madison County students started school earlier this week. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 66°
Florence
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 67°
Fayetteville
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 64°
Decatur
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 66°
Scottsboro
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 66°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 4345

Reported Deaths: 133
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Jefferson62517
Mobile54817
Lee26912
Shelby2377
Chambers22110
Madison1913
Montgomery1745
Tuscaloosa1280
Tallapoosa1277
Marshall1062
Baldwin912
Walker840
Etowah787
Calhoun620
Marion584
Houston542
Elmore470
St. Clair470
Randolph454
Morgan420
Coffee400
Cullman401
Talladega381
Limestone370
Chilton350
Wilcox340
Jackson312
Russell300
DeKalb290
Sumter280
Pickens260
Pike240
Autauga241
Marengo231
Lauderdale224
Clarke210
Lowndes200
Macon192
Coosa191
Dallas182
Bibb180
Hale180
Greene180
Blount170
Covington170
Henry140
Clay140
Franklin141
Barbour120
Cleburne120
Washington121
Dale120
Choctaw120
Colbert111
Escambia90
Butler90
Cherokee90
Lawrence80
Bullock80
Perry70
Monroe71
Lamar70
Conecuh50
Winston40
Fayette40
Crenshaw30
Geneva20

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 5827

Reported Deaths: 124
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby135926
Davidson123718
Sumner46627
Williamson3225
Out of TN2601
Rutherford2536
Knox1744
Wilson1451
Unassigned1360
Hamilton11011
Montgomery1022
Putnam920
Robertson880
Madison730
Tipton520
Cumberland510
Blount473
Washington440
Sullivan431
Fayette370
Dickson330
Maury330
Bradley331
Greene272
Macon272
Marion261
Bedford252
Hawkins242
Franklin231
Grundy231
Sevier220
Dyer220
Gibson210
Trousdale201
Cheatham190
Loudon170
Jefferson160
Lawrence150
Anderson151
Haywood121
Carroll120
Campbell120
Coffee120
Scott100
Smith100
DeKalb100
Marshall91
McNairy90
Lincoln90
Monroe90
Lauderdale90
Bledsoe80
Obion81
Henry80
Hardeman70
Jackson70
Cannon70
Morgan60
Weakley60
Hamblen61
Cocke50
Polk50
Overton50
Roane50
Chester50
Claiborne50
McMinn50
Stewart40
Clay40
Warren40
Grainger40
White40
Benton40
Perry40
Lake40
Humphreys40
Union30
Houston30
Meigs30
Carter31
Decatur30
Sequatchie30
Fentress30
Giles30
Hickman20
Johnson20
Lewis20
Henderson20
Hardin20
Wayne20
Unicoi10
Van Buren10
Hancock00
Moore00
Crockett00
Rhea00

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events