Madison County Schools educator talks 'new normal' of working from home

As many adults are working from home because of the coronavirus pandemic, educators are having to juggle their own children's education along with their students.

Sara McClendon told us these days, it's all about normalcy and that's how she's adapting to our changing world.

"So we're all getting up at 7 and the first thing that we do is we go for a walk, and here's my why. It gets us out of the house like we normally would first thing in the morning," said McClendon.

McClendon is an assistant principal at Monrovia Elementary School. Since schools closed down in March, life has changed for the mom of four.

"Our biggest worry was who's going to take which girl to what sporting event or dance class that night," she said.

These days, she spends most of her day on video conference calls helping build a curriculum for students and getting ready for next school year. She's also making sure her girls keep up with their school work.

"My older two, that's when I send them upstairs and they work on their independent reading," she said.

And, to add to her stress, McClendon's husband is an essential worker and the worry that he could get coronavirus and pass it onto the family has changed the way they do things at home.

"He'll come in and drop his clothes in there, run them through the wash and then go straight to the shower and clean off, and then kind of reintegrate with the girls," she said.

As the family adjusts, McClendon said they're relying on one thing.

"Grace is the vocabulary word in our family, you know? You've got to extend it and receive it," she said.

McClendon told us she wants other parents at home to know that they're not alone and together they'll all get through this.

Madison County students started school earlier this week.