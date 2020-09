A Madison County Schools bus was involved in a wreck Friday morning.

The bus was traveling from Buckhorn High School to the tech center. Students were on board at the time, and no one was injured.

The wreck happened near the tech center, and the district is notifying parents of students on the bus.

According to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, Alabama State Troopers are working the scene at Jordan Road and Culps Drive. We’re told another vehicle hit the bus.