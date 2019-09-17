Madison County Schools announces five finalists for superintendent position

The Alabama Association of School Boards has narrowed down the candidate pool for the superintendent position with Madison County Schools to five finalists.

The finalists are Anthony J. Buckner, Dr. Greg B. DeJarnett, Dr. Tim Guinn, Allen Perkins and Edward Lee Willis. They were selected from 40 applicants from around the country.

Buckner, who is from Section, is currently the curriculum supervisor for the Jackson County Board of Education.

DeJarnett, who is from Clanton, is currently the education administrator/supervisor for the Alabama Department of Education.

Guinn, who is from Russellville, is currently the assistant superintendent for the Russellville Board of Education.

Perkins, who is from Huntsville, is currently the director of equity and innovation for the Madison County Board of Education.

Willis, who is from Somerville, is currently the deputy superintendent of the Morgan County Board of Education.

The finalists were announced at the district's board of education meeting on Tuesday. This comes after the last superintendent, Matt Massey, resigned to become president of the new Cyber Technology School in Huntsville.

The district's board of education will set up interviews with the finalists for the near future.

