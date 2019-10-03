Madison County Schools announces 3 finalists for superintendent position

Madison County Schools has narrowed down the candidate pool for the superintendent position to three finalists.

The finalists are Anthony J. Buckner, Tim Guinn and Allen Perkins. They are all from North Alabama.

Buckner, who is from Section, is currently the curriculum supervisor for the Jackson County Board of Education.

Guinn, who is from Russellville, is currently the assistant superintendent for the Russellville Board of Education.

Perkins, who is from Huntsville, is currently the director of equity and innovation for the Madison County Board of Education.

This comes after the last superintendent, Matt Massey, resigned to become president of the new Cyber Technology School in Huntsville. Dr. Mark Minksey was named the interim superintendent in July.

