Madison County Schools announces 2020 Teachers of the Year

Madison County Schools is recognizing its 2020 Teachers of the Year.

The event happened Monday night at Sparkman High School’s Fine Arts Center.

The teachers were nominated, judged and selected from all schools in the district, which serves nearly 20,000 students.

Elementary Teacher of the Year is Charlotte Morris, who teaches at Monrovia Elementary.

Secondary Teacher of the Year is Amber Kimbrell of Sparkman High School.

The two educators will advance to a regional selection process. If selected, they’ll then advance for state consideration.