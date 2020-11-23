Madison County Schools announces 2020 Principal of the Year

Madison County Schools announced its 2020 Principal of the Year on Monday.

Superintendent Allen Perkins named Moores Mill Intermediate School Principal Daniel Evans, Jr. as the awardee.

In a statement on Monday, the district said Evans is a lifelong resident of Madison County, and he’s in his sixth year as principal at Moores Mill Intermediate.

You can read the full announcement below:

Superintendent Allen Perkins is pleased to announce the selection of the 2020 Madison County Schools Principal of the Year, Mr. Daniel Evans Jr., principal at Moores Mill Intermediate School. Mr. Evans is a lifelong resident of Madison County, having grown up in the Hazel Green area. This is his sixth year as principal at MMIS.

“We have so many highly qualified administrators in the Madison County School System and we are blessed to have leaders like Mr. Evans who give 100% every single day. His selection as Principal of the Year is representative of the quality of leadership we have throughout our school system,” Superintendent Allen Perkins stated.

“I am honored to be selected as the Madison County School System Principal of the Year. I’m honored to be the principal at Moores Mill Intermediate School. I am a product of our school system and now I am blessed to work in such an incredible system where children come first,” Evans stated.

Evans has been in education for 14 years. His wife also serves as an educator in the Madison County School System. Dr. Rachel Evans currently serves the system as an Instructional Technology Specialist. They have two sons, Eli and Carson, that keep them very busy outside of school.

Mr. Evans prides himself on being an outside the box thinker and risk-taker. He has always wanted to lead Moores Mill to do school differently than any other school. His goal is for all students to learn at a high level and know that they are loved and supported. Three years ago, Evans and his team decided that they wanted to make a bold change to improve their school. The faculty and staff worked tirelessly to reinvent their school and culture to improve student achievement. Recently, Moores Mill Intermediate School was recognized as a National Model PLC School for their student achievement and implementation of the Professional Learning Community Process. They are 1 of 200 schools in North America to hold this distinction. Moores Mill’s success is based on a collaborative culture that focuses on learning.