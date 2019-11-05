Madison County Schools announce recipients of this year's Excel Awards

Photo Gallery 1 Images
Several Madison County Schools professionals were honored at an event Tuesday night.
The new superintendent, Allen Perkins, announced the recipients of this year's Excel Awards.
Deanna Powers Spencer, a teacher at Owens Cross Roads School and a native of Madison County, is the Elementary Teacher of the Year.
The Secondary Teacher of the Year is Deborah Keller-Mitchell, a teacher at Sparkman High School.
Delnisa Lopez, who works at Monrovia Elementary School, is the Support Professional of the Year for Elementary. Amy Hunter from Meridianville Middle School is the Support Professional of the Year for Secondary.
