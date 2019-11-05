Clear

Madison County Schools announce recipients of this year's Excel Awards

Deborah Keller-Mitchell Secondary Teacher of The Year Madison County Schools

The new superintendent, Allen Perkins, announced the recipients of this year's Excel Awards.

Posted: Nov 5, 2019 8:54 PM
Updated: Nov 5, 2019 8:57 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Photo Gallery 1 Images

Several Madison County Schools professionals were honored at an event Tuesday night.

The new superintendent, Allen Perkins, announced the recipients of this year's Excel Awards.

Deanna Powers Spencer, a teacher at Owens Cross Roads School and a native of Madison County, is the Elementary Teacher of the Year.

The Secondary Teacher of the Year is Deborah Keller-Mitchell, a teacher at Sparkman High School. 

Delnisa Lopez, who works at Monrovia Elementary School, is the Support Professional of the Year for Elementary. Amy Hunter from Meridianville Middle School is the Support Professional of the Year for Secondary.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 54°
Florence
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 55°
Fayetteville
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 50°
Decatur
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 52°
Scottsboro
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 48°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events