Madison County Schools announce plan for 2020-2021 school year

Madison County Schools announced a plan for the next school year.

Parents will have three options.

One is that students can go back to school like normal. The district says this option is available depending on the coronavirus conditions at the time.

Parents can also choose two virtual learning options. One allows students to stay enrolled in the school they go to. The other enrolls students to the Madison County Virtual Academy, which is its own stand-alone school.

Classes are set to begin Aug. 5, but the school district says it may delay the first day of school.

You can see the 2020-2021 schedule here.