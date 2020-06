The Madison County School System released changes to its graduation schedule on Monday.

The district says seniors will get to graduate as one, unified class. Previously, because of social distancing, Buckhorn and Hazel Green high schools were split into two graduations.

A spokesperson for the district, Tim Hall, said they worked with the Von Braun Center to make the changes, and they will be able to maintain social distancing.

You can find the new schedule from Madison County Schools below: