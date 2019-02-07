Madison County Schools Won't Close for the Flu

Some Madison County Schools are cancelling events because of the flu, but no classes have been cancelled so far.

The state says the number of flu cases in Alabama has gone up 3 weeks in a row, and in North Alabama that number is now up 9 percent!

Madison County Schools told us on Thursday, more than 1,000 students and 125 teachers were absent. It's a high number, but not any higher than years' past. That's why they are taking steps to clean the classrooms.

"We're wiping down door knobs, light switches, hand rails, desks, chairs," Madison County Schools spokesman Tim Hall said. "We realize those are touched on a regular basis dozens if not hundreds of times a day."

Several schools across North Alabama have already closed because of the flu. The school spokesman says parents have asked why they don't make the call.

"The CDC, the Alabama Department of Public Health...They say that that doesn't always solve the problem. You know the issue is when someone is sick. They need to get the proper medical care," Hall said.

WAAY 31 also reached out to Madison City Schools. They say a little more than 10 percent of students were absent system wide today, but they also don't plan to close.

One mother of 2 says the flu is on her mind.

"Well, you are always worried about it," Rebbecca Alferink said. "The last thing you want is to have to stay home with a sick child, and then it goes through your entire family, and it's never fun when mom and dad get sick, right?"

She just hopes parents keep their sick kids at home.

"It's not the end of the world to keep your kids home for a couple of days and be on the safe side than to have it spread throughout and have that one child, who gets it worse than the others and ends up having serious problems. Just keep them home. It's not that big of a deal," Alferink said.